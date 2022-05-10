 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.91 crore, down 6.5% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.91 crore in March 2022 down 6.5% from Rs. 438.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2022 up 14.91% from Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.57 crore in March 2022 up 12.34% from Rs. 74.39 crore in March 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 40.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.19 in March 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 3,864.60 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 409.91 404.46 438.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 409.91 404.46 438.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.09 67.14 54.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 209.52 139.55 177.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.55 -22.84 -15.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.07 49.86 48.33
Depreciation 4.80 9.49 10.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.06 104.18 103.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.93 57.07 60.06
Other Income 3.84 5.33 4.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.77 62.40 64.36
Interest -0.77 1.95 2.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.54 60.46 61.55
Exceptional Items -5.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.80 60.46 61.55
Tax 21.15 15.71 13.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.65 44.75 47.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.65 44.75 47.67
Minority Interest -0.31 -1.24 -2.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.25 -0.26 0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.59 43.25 45.77
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.44 33.25 35.19
Diluted EPS 40.44 33.25 35.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.44 33.25 35.19
Diluted EPS 40.44 33.25 35.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cera Sanitary #Cera Sanitaryware #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.