    Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.91 crore, down 6.5% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.91 crore in March 2022 down 6.5% from Rs. 438.42 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2022 up 14.91% from Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.57 crore in March 2022 up 12.34% from Rs. 74.39 crore in March 2021.

    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 40.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.19 in March 2021.

    Cera Sanitary shares closed at 3,864.60 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.91404.46438.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.91404.46438.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.0967.1454.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods209.52139.55177.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.55-22.84-15.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.0749.8648.33
    Depreciation4.809.4910.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.06104.18103.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.9357.0760.06
    Other Income3.845.334.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.7762.4064.36
    Interest-0.771.952.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.5460.4661.55
    Exceptional Items-5.74----
    P/L Before Tax73.8060.4661.55
    Tax21.1515.7113.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.6544.7547.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.6544.7547.67
    Minority Interest-0.31-1.24-2.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.25-0.260.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.5943.2545.77
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4433.2535.19
    Diluted EPS40.4433.2535.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4433.2535.19
    Diluted EPS40.4433.2535.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
