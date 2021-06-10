MARKET NEWS

Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.42 crore, up 47.2% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.42 crore in March 2021 up 47.2% from Rs. 297.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2021 up 22.91% from Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.39 crore in March 2021 up 56.48% from Rs. 47.54 crore in March 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 35.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.63 in March 2020.

Close

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,531.95 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.97% returns over the last 6 months and 99.57% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations438.42315.78297.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations438.42315.78297.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials54.2328.9335.67
Purchase of Traded Goods177.71141.49113.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.56-0.98-17.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.3335.7045.07
Depreciation10.039.9810.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.6367.4878.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0633.1831.75
Other Income4.309.405.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.3642.5936.98
Interest2.802.292.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.5540.2934.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.5540.2934.33
Tax13.889.61-1.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.6730.6935.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.6730.6935.66
Minority Interest-2.15-0.781.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.240.020.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.7729.9337.24
Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.1923.0128.63
Diluted EPS35.1923.0128.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.1923.0128.63
Diluted EPS35.1923.0128.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cera Sanitary #Cera Sanitaryware #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

