    Cera Sanitary Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in June 2023 up 7.98% from Rs. 397.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.28 crore in June 2023 up 42.52% from Rs. 39.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.68 crore in June 2023 up 37.73% from Rs. 62.21 crore in June 2022.

    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 43.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.36 in June 2022.

    Cera Sanitary shares closed at 7,744.00 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 60.04% over the last 12 months.

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.91532.53397.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.91532.53397.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.0964.4966.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.86168.99143.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.2414.51-24.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.6255.4349.70
    Depreciation8.328.347.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.17141.9099.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.0878.8755.32
    Other Income15.2812.39-0.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3691.2554.70
    Interest1.332.111.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.0289.1453.60
    Exceptional Items---5.00--
    P/L Before Tax76.0284.1453.60
    Tax19.3220.9813.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.7063.1639.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.7063.1639.87
    Minority Interest-0.42-0.41-0.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.2862.7539.49
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.2748.2530.36
    Diluted EPS43.2748.2530.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.2748.2530.36
    Diluted EPS43.2748.2530.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

