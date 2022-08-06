 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitary Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.20 crore, up 74.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 397.20 crore in June 2022 up 74.05% from Rs. 228.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.49 crore in June 2022 up 223.47% from Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.21 crore in June 2022 up 127.21% from Rs. 27.38 crore in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 30.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.39 in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,700.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 397.20 409.91 228.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 397.20 409.91 228.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.20 43.09 43.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 143.35 209.52 86.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.85 -34.55 -36.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.70 50.07 44.61
Depreciation 7.51 4.80 8.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.97 62.06 69.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.32 74.93 11.96
Other Income -0.63 3.84 6.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.70 78.77 18.51
Interest 1.10 -0.77 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.60 79.54 16.38
Exceptional Items -- -5.74 --
P/L Before Tax 53.60 73.80 16.38
Tax 13.73 21.15 4.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.87 52.65 11.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.87 52.65 11.55
Minority Interest -0.38 -0.31 0.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.25 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.49 52.59 12.21
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.36 40.44 9.39
Diluted EPS 30.36 40.44 9.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.36 40.44 9.39
Diluted EPS 30.36 40.44 9.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
