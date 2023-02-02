Cera Sanitary Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.82 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:Net Sales at Rs 457.82 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 404.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in December 2022 up 30.44% from Rs. 43.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.25 crore in December 2022 up 22.76% from Rs. 71.89 crore in December 2021.
Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 43.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.25 in December 2021.
|Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,343.05 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 14.35% over the last 12 months.
|Cera Sanitaryware
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|457.82
|415.94
|404.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|457.82
|415.94
|404.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.81
|67.65
|67.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|163.22
|158.78
|139.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.86
|-42.66
|-22.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.90
|55.63
|49.86
|Depreciation
|8.52
|8.24
|9.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.73
|108.63
|104.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.49
|59.68
|57.07
|Other Income
|13.24
|10.57
|5.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.73
|70.25
|62.40
|Interest
|1.43
|1.40
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.30
|68.85
|60.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|78.30
|68.85
|60.46
|Tax
|21.41
|17.71
|15.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.89
|51.14
|44.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.89
|51.14
|44.75
|Minority Interest
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-1.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.42
|50.75
|43.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.38
|39.02
|33.25
|Diluted EPS
|43.38
|39.02
|33.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.38
|39.02
|33.25
|Diluted EPS
|43.38
|39.02
|33.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited