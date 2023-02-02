 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cera Sanitary Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.82 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:Net Sales at Rs 457.82 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 404.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in December 2022 up 30.44% from Rs. 43.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.25 crore in December 2022 up 22.76% from Rs. 71.89 crore in December 2021.
Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 43.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.25 in December 2021. Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,343.05 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 14.35% over the last 12 months.
Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations457.82415.94404.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations457.82415.94404.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.8167.6567.14
Purchase of Traded Goods163.22158.78139.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.86-42.66-22.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.9055.6349.86
Depreciation8.528.249.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses120.73108.63104.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.4959.6857.07
Other Income13.2410.575.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.7370.2562.40
Interest1.431.401.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.3068.8560.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.3068.8560.46
Tax21.4117.7115.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8951.1444.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8951.1444.75
Minority Interest-0.47-0.39-1.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.4250.7543.25
Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3839.0233.25
Diluted EPS43.3839.0233.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3839.0233.25
Diluted EPS43.3839.0233.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cera Sanitary #Cera Sanitaryware #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2023 04:33 pm