Cera Sanitary Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.82 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 457.82 415.94 404.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 457.82 415.94 404.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 60.81 67.65 67.14 Purchase of Traded Goods 163.22 158.78 139.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.86 -42.66 -22.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 53.90 55.63 49.86 Depreciation 8.52 8.24 9.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 120.73 108.63 104.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.49 59.68 57.07 Other Income 13.24 10.57 5.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.73 70.25 62.40 Interest 1.43 1.40 1.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.30 68.85 60.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.30 68.85 60.46 Tax 21.41 17.71 15.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.89 51.14 44.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.89 51.14 44.75 Minority Interest -0.47 -0.39 -1.24 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.42 50.75 43.25 Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.38 39.02 33.25 Diluted EPS 43.38 39.02 33.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.38 39.02 33.25 Diluted EPS 43.38 39.02 33.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited