Cera Sanitary Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 404.46 crore, up 28.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.46 crore in December 2021 up 28.08% from Rs. 315.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.25 crore in December 2021 up 44.52% from Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.89 crore in December 2021 up 36.75% from Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 33.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.01 in December 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,690.65 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)