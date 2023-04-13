 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO transitions in large, listed firms have least impact on stock prices, finds Jefferies India

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

A study conducted by Jefferies India analyzed 72 CEO transitions in large listed companies over the past five years and found that 53% of the transitions had no effect on the stock price trends

A Jefferies India study covered 72 CEO transitions in large, listed companies over the past five years and found that 53 percent of these had no effect on the stock price trends. The study, instead, showed that external hires tended to have a positive impact on stock prices.

Jefferies predicts that several major corporations, including Kotak Bank, SBI, HUL, TCS, ICICI Pru, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, and others will replace their CEOs within the next year, representing approximately $465 billion in market capitalisation, accounting for 21 percent of Nifty's weight and 17 percent of total FII holdings.

Jefferies noted that CEO changes in companies like HUL, TCS, TechM, and ICICI Pru during the Covid period have brought attention to the impact of leadership changes on stock performance. As the macro and geopolitical situations change, businesses are likely to see more CEO transitions, such as in companies like Kotak and SBI.