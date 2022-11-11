 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CenturyPlyboard Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.20 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 900.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 808.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.22 crore in September 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 103.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.18 crore in September 2022 down 26.49% from Rs. 167.56 crore in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 606.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.

Century Plyboards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 900.20 881.48 808.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 900.20 881.48 808.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 318.71 347.54 280.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 132.97 133.52 108.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.55 -15.43 29.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.80 115.22 99.60
Depreciation 17.81 17.83 16.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.47 155.35 128.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.90 127.45 143.89
Other Income 19.47 5.98 6.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.37 133.44 150.71
Interest 3.44 3.87 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.93 129.57 149.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.93 129.57 149.14
Tax 25.71 33.10 46.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.22 96.47 103.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.22 96.47 103.08
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 4.34 4.64
Diluted EPS 3.43 4.34 4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 4.34 4.64
Diluted EPS 3.43 4.34 4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Century Plyboards #CenturyPlyboard #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.