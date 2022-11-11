CenturyPlyboard Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.20 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 900.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 808.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.22 crore in September 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 103.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.18 crore in September 2022 down 26.49% from Rs. 167.56 crore in September 2021.

    CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in September 2021.

    CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 606.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.

    Century Plyboards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations900.20881.48808.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations900.20881.48808.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials318.71347.54280.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods132.97133.52108.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.55-15.4329.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.80115.2299.60
    Depreciation17.8117.8316.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.47155.35128.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.90127.45143.89
    Other Income19.475.986.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.37133.44150.71
    Interest3.443.871.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.93129.57149.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.93129.57149.14
    Tax25.7133.1046.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.2296.47103.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.2296.47103.08
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.434.344.64
    Diluted EPS3.434.344.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.434.344.64
    Diluted EPS3.434.344.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
