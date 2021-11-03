CenturyPlyboard Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 808.29 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.29 crore in September 2021 up 55.49% from Rs. 519.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.08 crore in September 2021 up 100.4% from Rs. 51.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.56 crore in September 2021 up 92.4% from Rs. 87.09 crore in September 2020.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2020.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 594.90 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.55% returns over the last 6 months and 231.98% over the last 12 months.