English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CenturyPlyboard Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 961.81 crore, up 7.43% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 961.81 crore in March 2023 up 7.43% from Rs. 895.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.79 crore in March 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 91.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.11% from Rs. 166.15 crore in March 2022.

    CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2022.

    CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 569.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.93% over the last 12 months.

    Century Plyboards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations961.81877.17895.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations961.81877.17895.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials382.84352.72366.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.05121.92106.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.614.13-13.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.65108.85111.69
    Depreciation18.7218.0317.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-49.37----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses219.32164.53163.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.99107.00143.74
    Other Income13.606.075.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.59113.07148.95
    Interest4.093.963.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.50109.11145.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.50109.11145.75
    Tax40.7127.7554.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.7981.3691.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.7981.3691.03
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.664.10
    Diluted EPS5.083.664.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.664.10
    Diluted EPS5.083.664.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Century Plyboards #CenturyPlyboard #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm