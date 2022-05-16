 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CenturyPlyboard Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 895.26 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 895.26 crore in March 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 738.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.03 crore in March 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 83.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.15 crore in March 2022 up 27.33% from Rs. 130.49 crore in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 503.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.95% returns over the last 6 months and 45.95% over the last 12 months.

Century Plyboards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 895.26 848.45 738.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 895.26 848.45 738.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 366.27 327.70 283.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.57 134.15 110.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.34 -17.05 -18.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.69 99.86 100.27
Depreciation 17.20 17.16 15.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.13 152.09 135.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.74 134.54 110.90
Other Income 5.21 5.83 3.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.95 140.36 114.57
Interest 3.20 2.14 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.75 138.22 111.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.75 138.22 111.68
Tax 54.72 40.95 28.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.03 97.27 83.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.03 97.27 83.23
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 4.38 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.38 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 4.38 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.38 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
