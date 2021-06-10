CenturyPlyboard Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.62 crore, up 40.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.62 crore in March 2021 up 40.91% from Rs. 524.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.23 crore in March 2021 up 114.55% from Rs. 38.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.49 crore in March 2021 up 85.94% from Rs. 70.18 crore in March 2020.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 410.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.58% returns over the last 6 months and 272.99% over the last 12 months.