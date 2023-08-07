CenturyPlyboard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 882.39 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 882.39 crore in June 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 881.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 96.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.07 crore in June 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 151.27 crore in June 2022.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2022.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 651.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.46% over the last 12 months.