    CenturyPlyboard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 882.39 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 882.39 crore in June 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 881.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 96.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.07 crore in June 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 151.27 crore in June 2022.

    CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2022.

    CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 651.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.46% over the last 12 months.

    Century Plyboards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations882.39961.81881.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations882.39961.81881.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.54382.84347.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods107.51113.05133.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.5613.61-15.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost126.98119.65115.22
    Depreciation21.8318.7217.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---49.37--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.75219.32155.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.34143.99127.45
    Other Income9.9013.605.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.24157.59133.44
    Interest5.674.093.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.57153.50129.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.57153.50129.57
    Tax28.4640.7133.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.11112.7996.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.11112.7996.47
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.084.34
    Diluted EPS3.795.084.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.084.34
    Diluted EPS3.795.084.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

