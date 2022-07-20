CenturyPlyboard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.48 crore, up 96.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.48 crore in June 2022 up 96.37% from Rs. 448.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.47 crore in June 2022 up 184.68% from Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.27 crore in June 2022 up 128.82% from Rs. 66.11 crore in June 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 573.45 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and 36.32% over the last 12 months.