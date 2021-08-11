CenturyPlyboard Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 448.88 crore, up 123.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.88 crore in June 2021 up 123.69% from Rs. 200.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2021 up 499.06% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.11 crore in June 2021 up 1113.03% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2020.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 427.10 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.82% returns over the last 6 months and 219.93% over the last 12 months.