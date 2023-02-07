 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 848.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 97.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.

Century Plyboards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 877.17 900.20 848.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 877.17 900.20 848.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 352.72 318.71 327.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.92 132.97 134.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.13 36.55 -17.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.85 113.80 99.86
Depreciation 18.03 17.81 17.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.53 194.47 152.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.00 85.90 134.54
Other Income 6.07 19.47 5.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.07 105.37 140.36
Interest 3.96 3.44 2.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.11 101.93 138.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.11 101.93 138.22
Tax 27.75 25.71 40.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.36 76.22 97.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.36 76.22 97.27
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.66 3.43 4.38
Diluted EPS 3.66 3.43 4.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.66 3.43 4.38
Diluted EPS 3.66 3.43 4.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
