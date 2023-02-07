CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 848.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 97.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.