    CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 877.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 848.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 97.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 157.52 crore in December 2021.

    Century Plyboards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations877.17900.20848.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations877.17900.20848.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials352.72318.71327.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.92132.97134.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.1336.55-17.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.85113.8099.86
    Depreciation18.0317.8117.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.53194.47152.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.0085.90134.54
    Other Income6.0719.475.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.07105.37140.36
    Interest3.963.442.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.11101.93138.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.11101.93138.22
    Tax27.7525.7140.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.3676.2297.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.3676.2297.27
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.663.434.38
    Diluted EPS3.663.434.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.663.434.38
    Diluted EPS3.663.434.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
