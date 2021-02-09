CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 654.36 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.36 crore in December 2020 up 9.9% from Rs. 595.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.88 crore in December 2020 up 245.14% from Rs. 19.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.03 crore in December 2020 up 146.45% from Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2019.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 287.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.02% returns over the last 6 months and 71.32% over the last 12 months.