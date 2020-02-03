CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 595.43 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.43 crore in December 2019 up 2.86% from Rs. 578.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.09 crore in December 2019 down 53.9% from Rs. 41.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2019 down 35.6% from Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2018.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2018.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 168.40 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 0.57% over the last 12 months.