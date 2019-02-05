CenturyPlyboard Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 578.89 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.89 crore in December 2018 up 13.52% from Rs. 509.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.41 crore in December 2018 down 11.25% from Rs. 46.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2018 down 15.74% from Rs. 91.99 crore in December 2017.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2017.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 162.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.26% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.