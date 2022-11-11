 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CenturyPlyboard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 813.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.01% from Rs. 99.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.39 crore in September 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 166.31 crore in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 606.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.

Century Plyboards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 908.60 888.78 813.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 908.60 888.78 813.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.39 366.26 302.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 101.88 107.44 76.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.69 -13.00 33.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.14 119.21 104.26
Depreciation 19.09 19.07 18.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.47 165.72 135.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.93 124.08 141.15
Other Income 20.37 6.01 6.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.30 130.09 147.70
Interest 3.84 4.27 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.46 125.81 145.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 120.46 125.81 145.63
Tax 25.98 33.19 46.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.48 92.62 99.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.48 92.62 99.43
Minority Interest -0.40 -0.31 -0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 94.08 92.32 99.05
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 4.16 4.46
Diluted EPS 4.23 4.16 4.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 4.16 4.46
Diluted EPS 4.23 4.16 4.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
