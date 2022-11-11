English
    CenturyPlyboard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 813.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.01% from Rs. 99.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.39 crore in September 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 166.31 crore in September 2021.

    CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

    CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 606.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.

    Century Plyboards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations908.60888.78813.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations908.60888.78813.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials343.39366.26302.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods101.88107.4476.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.69-13.0033.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.14119.21104.26
    Depreciation19.0919.0718.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses181.47165.72135.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.93124.08141.15
    Other Income20.376.016.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.30130.09147.70
    Interest3.844.272.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.46125.81145.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.46125.81145.63
    Tax25.9833.1946.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.4892.6299.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.4892.6299.43
    Minority Interest-0.40-0.31-0.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates94.0892.3299.05
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.234.164.46
    Diluted EPS4.234.164.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.234.164.46
    Diluted EPS4.234.164.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
