CenturyPlyboard Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.60 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 813.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.08 crore in September 2022 down 5.01% from Rs. 99.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.39 crore in September 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 166.31 crore in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 606.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.