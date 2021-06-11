CenturyPlyboard Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 745.00 crore, up 40.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.51% from Rs. 530.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.64 crore in March 2021 up 134.09% from Rs. 37.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.07 crore in March 2021 up 97.83% from Rs. 68.78 crore in March 2020.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2020.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 431.35 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.89% returns over the last 6 months and 291.60% over the last 12 months.