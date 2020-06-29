CenturyPlyboard Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 530.23 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.23 crore in March 2020 down 10.44% from Rs. 592.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.01 crore in March 2020 down 32.8% from Rs. 55.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.78 crore in March 2020 down 18.43% from Rs. 84.32 crore in March 2019.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2019.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 120.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.73% over the last 12 months.