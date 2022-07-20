 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CenturyPlyboard Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 888.78 crore, up 94.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 888.78 crore in June 2022 up 94.25% from Rs. 457.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.32 crore in June 2022 up 194.35% from Rs. 31.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.16 crore in June 2022 up 127.93% from Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 573.45 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and 36.32% over the last 12 months.

Century Plyboards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 888.78 901.05 457.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 888.78 901.05 457.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 366.26 387.53 263.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.44 80.34 40.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.00 -17.26 -107.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.21 116.27 92.97
Depreciation 19.07 18.87 18.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.72 173.44 107.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.08 141.85 42.15
Other Income 6.01 5.37 5.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.09 147.22 47.38
Interest 4.27 3.65 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.81 143.57 44.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.81 143.57 44.27
Tax 33.19 54.81 13.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.62 88.76 31.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.62 88.76 31.07
Minority Interest -0.31 -0.21 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.32 88.55 31.36
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.99 1.41
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.99 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.99 1.41
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.99 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
