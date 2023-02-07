CenturyPlyboard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 156.08 crore in December 2021.