CenturyPlyboard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 156.08 crore in December 2021.

Century Plyboards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 883.74 908.60 854.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 883.74 908.60 854.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 380.12 343.39 348.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.27 101.88 106.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.95 39.69 -13.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.66 119.14 104.05
Depreciation 19.33 19.09 18.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 172.06 181.47 159.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.35 103.93 131.41
Other Income 5.27 20.37 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.62 124.30 137.34
Interest 4.39 3.84 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.23 120.46 134.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.23 120.46 134.73
Tax 27.88 25.98 40.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.35 94.48 93.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.35 94.48 93.89
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.40 0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.24 94.08 94.09
Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 4.23 4.24
Diluted EPS 3.70 4.23 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 4.23 4.24
Diluted EPS 3.70 4.23 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited