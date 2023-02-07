CenturyPlyboard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 156.08 crore in December 2021.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2021.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 511.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.