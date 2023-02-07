English
    CenturyPlyboard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 883.74 crore in December 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 156.08 crore in December 2021.

    Century Plyboards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations883.74908.60854.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations883.74908.60854.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials380.12343.39348.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods84.27101.88106.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.9539.69-13.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.66119.14104.05
    Depreciation19.3319.0918.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses172.06181.47159.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.35103.93131.41
    Other Income5.2720.375.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.62124.30137.34
    Interest4.393.842.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.23120.46134.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.23120.46134.73
    Tax27.8825.9840.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.3594.4893.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.3594.4893.89
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.400.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.2494.0894.09
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.704.234.24
    Diluted EPS3.704.234.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.704.234.24
    Diluted EPS3.704.234.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited