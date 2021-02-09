CenturyPlyboard Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 660.10 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.10 crore in December 2020 up 9.1% from Rs. 605.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.85 crore in December 2020 up 163.5% from Rs. 24.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.92 crore in December 2020 up 263.67% from Rs. 34.35 crore in December 2019.

CenturyPlyboard EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 287.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.02% returns over the last 6 months and 71.32% over the last 12 months.