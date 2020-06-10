App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Textiles and Industries Q4 profit slips 44% to Rs 80 crore

Total expenses were at Rs 795.02 crore in March quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 780.38 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Century Textiles and Industries on Wednesday reported 43.94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.88 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19. The company logged a profit of Rs 142.50 crore in January-March period a year ago, Century Textiles and Industries Ltd (CTIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 770.03 crore, down 8.67 per cent as compared to Rs 843.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

”The COVID-19 pandemic in the last month of the FY2020 has affected all the businesses of CTlL, impacting the overall revenue adversely,” Managing Director JC Laddha said.

Close

Total expenses were at Rs 795.02 crore in March quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 780.38 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

For 2019-20, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 378.08 crore. It was Rs 499.47 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 3,331.40 crore, down 8.30 per cent from Rs 3,633.26 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of the company on Wednesday settled at Rs 314.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.75 per cent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Century Textiles and Industries #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.