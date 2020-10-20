172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|century-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-611-01-crore-down-30-97-y-o-y-5985881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.01 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 611.01 crore in September 2020 down 30.97% from Rs. 885.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020 down 99.82% from Rs. 201.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.34 crore in September 2020 down 52.68% from Rs. 180.36 crore in September 2019.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.04 in September 2019.

Century shares closed at 320.45 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations599.63393.39851.18
Other Operating Income11.386.0634.00
Total Income From Operations611.01399.45885.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials281.36207.41428.77
Purchase of Traded Goods8.122.9913.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.29-16.3516.95
Power & Fuel85.0357.14107.20
Employees Cost58.8358.2767.67
Depreciation57.3056.7057.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses63.3255.8376.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.76-22.54117.08
Other Income17.2813.315.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.04-9.23122.38
Interest21.5925.6516.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.45-34.88105.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.45-34.88105.93
Tax1.66-12.07-100.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.79-22.81206.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.43-4.07-4.64
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.36-26.88201.53
Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.03-2.4018.04
Diluted EPS0.03-2.4018.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.03-2.4018.04
Diluted EPS0.03-2.4018.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

