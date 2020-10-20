Century Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.01 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.01 crore in September 2020 down 30.97% from Rs. 885.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020 down 99.82% from Rs. 201.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.34 crore in September 2020 down 52.68% from Rs. 180.36 crore in September 2019.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.04 in September 2019.

Century shares closed at 320.45 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.