Century Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.01 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.01 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 1,209.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.80 crore in March 2023 up 165.07% from Rs. 66.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.18 crore in March 2023 up 5.13% from Rs. 171.38 crore in March 2022.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,186.54 1,149.46 1,187.44
Other Operating Income 21.47 18.74 22.31
Total Income From Operations 1,208.01 1,168.20 1,209.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 675.31 709.85 675.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -3.06 30.60 47.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.37 -45.64 31.99
Power & Fuel 133.72 166.24 133.78
Employees Cost 64.70 69.80 59.08
Depreciation 55.70 55.94 56.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.38 119.81 104.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.89 61.60 102.02
Other Income 20.59 13.81 13.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.48 75.41 115.38
Interest 24.15 23.35 20.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.33 52.06 95.21
Exceptional Items 134.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 234.54 52.06 95.21
Tax 57.74 19.54 28.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 176.80 32.52 66.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 176.80 32.52 66.70
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.83 2.91 5.97
Diluted EPS 15.83 2.91 5.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.83 2.91 5.97
Diluted EPS 15.83 2.91 5.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited