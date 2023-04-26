Century Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.01 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.01 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 1,209.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.80 crore in March 2023 up 165.07% from Rs. 66.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.18 crore in March 2023 up 5.13% from Rs. 171.38 crore in March 2022.