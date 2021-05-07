Century Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore in March 2021 up 5.3% from Rs. 786.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021 down 91.19% from Rs. 114.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.05 crore in March 2021 down 19.52% from Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2020.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2020.

Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.