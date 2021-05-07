MARKET NEWS

Century Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore in March 2021 up 5.3% from Rs. 786.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021 down 91.19% from Rs. 114.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.05 crore in March 2021 down 19.52% from Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2020.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2020.

Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations809.94761.12770.47
Other Operating Income18.3610.6716.17
Total Income From Operations828.30771.79786.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials442.24386.48422.01
Purchase of Traded Goods23.1545.2116.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.6012.68-20.95
Power & Fuel96.9297.6891.99
Employees Cost52.4562.6065.60
Depreciation57.2257.8057.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses116.8476.13101.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8833.2152.55
Other Income10.9538.1019.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8371.3171.92
Interest20.4920.6229.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.3450.6942.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.3450.6942.90
Tax11.38-2.41-73.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9653.10116.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.92-5.12-2.59
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.0447.98114.00
Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.904.2910.21
Diluted EPS0.904.2910.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.904.2910.21
Diluted EPS0.904.2910.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Century #Century Textiles and Industries #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 7, 2021 08:32 am

