Century Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 828.30 crore in March 2021 up 5.3% from Rs. 786.64 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021 down 91.19% from Rs. 114.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.05 crore in March 2021 down 19.52% from Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2020.
Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2020.
Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.
|Century Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|809.94
|761.12
|770.47
|Other Operating Income
|18.36
|10.67
|16.17
|Total Income From Operations
|828.30
|771.79
|786.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|442.24
|386.48
|422.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.15
|45.21
|16.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.60
|12.68
|-20.95
|Power & Fuel
|96.92
|97.68
|91.99
|Employees Cost
|52.45
|62.60
|65.60
|Depreciation
|57.22
|57.80
|57.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.84
|76.13
|101.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.88
|33.21
|52.55
|Other Income
|10.95
|38.10
|19.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.83
|71.31
|71.92
|Interest
|20.49
|20.62
|29.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.34
|50.69
|42.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.34
|50.69
|42.90
|Tax
|11.38
|-2.41
|-73.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.96
|53.10
|116.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.92
|-5.12
|-2.59
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.04
|47.98
|114.00
|Equity Share Capital
|111.69
|111.69
|111.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|4.29
|10.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|4.29
|10.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|4.29
|10.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|4.29
|10.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited