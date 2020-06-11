Century Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 786.64 crore, down 16.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 786.64 crore in March 2020 down 16.2% from Rs. 938.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.00 crore in March 2020 down 49.92% from Rs. 227.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2020 down 57.12% from Rs. 301.52 crore in March 2019.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.38 in March 2019.

Century shares closed at 314.60 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.62% returns over the last 6 months and -68.21% over the last 12 months.