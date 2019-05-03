Century Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 938.76 crore, down 57.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 938.76 crore in March 2019 down 57.64% from Rs. 2,215.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.62 crore in March 2019 up 109.4% from Rs. 108.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.52 crore in March 2019 down 15.71% from Rs. 357.70 crore in March 2018.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 20.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.73 in March 2018.

Century shares closed at 930.15 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.69% over the last 12 months.