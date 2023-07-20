English
    Century Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.14 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,117.14 crore in June 2023 down 5.95% from Rs. 1,187.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.70 crore in June 2023 down 62.43% from Rs. 63.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.57 crore in June 2023 up 14.92% from Rs. 171.05 crore in June 2022.

    Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2022.

    Century shares closed at 943.20 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.52% returns over the last 6 months and 18.20% over the last 12 months.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,117.141,186.541,169.88
    Other Operating Income--21.4717.93
    Total Income From Operations1,117.141,208.011,187.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials647.84675.31693.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.69-3.0614.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.7220.37-35.99
    Power & Fuel--133.72188.73
    Employees Cost64.4064.7064.45
    Depreciation56.7555.7055.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses241.49157.38101.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.69103.89105.34
    Other Income35.1320.5910.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.82124.48115.80
    Interest38.9124.1518.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.91100.3397.04
    Exceptional Items-64.40134.21--
    P/L Before Tax36.51234.5497.04
    Tax12.8157.7433.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.70176.8063.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.70176.8063.09
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1415.835.65
    Diluted EPS2.1415.835.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1415.835.65
    Diluted EPS2.1415.835.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 20, 2023

