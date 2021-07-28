MARKET NEWS

Century Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.97 crore, up 110.78% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 841.97 crore in June 2021 up 110.78% from Rs. 399.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2021 up 233.71% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.93 crore in June 2021 up 188.46% from Rs. 47.47 crore in June 2020.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2020.

Century shares closed at 682.30 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 128.81% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations832.42809.94393.39
Other Operating Income9.5518.366.06
Total Income From Operations841.97828.30399.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials469.82442.24207.41
Purchase of Traded Goods64.0423.152.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.923.60-16.35
Power & Fuel99.3196.9257.14
Employees Cost64.8052.4558.27
Depreciation56.3657.2256.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses90.94116.8455.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.6235.88-22.54
Other Income15.9510.9513.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.5746.83-9.23
Interest18.4220.4925.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.1526.34-34.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.1526.34-34.88
Tax21.9711.38-12.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.1814.96-22.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.24-4.92-4.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.9410.04-26.88
Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.220.90-2.40
Diluted EPS3.220.90-2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.220.90-2.40
Diluted EPS3.220.90-2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

