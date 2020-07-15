Century Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 399.45 crore, down 54.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 399.45 crore in June 2020 down 54.31% from Rs. 874.35 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2020 down 113.89% from Rs. 193.46 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.47 crore in June 2020 down 76.3% from Rs. 200.30 crore in June 2019.
Century shares closed at 302.30 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.73% returns over the last 6 months and -67.38% over the last 12 months.
|Century Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|393.39
|770.47
|855.64
|Other Operating Income
|6.06
|16.17
|18.71
|Total Income From Operations
|399.45
|786.64
|874.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.41
|422.01
|457.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.99
|16.59
|3.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.35
|-20.95
|-21.06
|Power & Fuel
|57.14
|91.99
|103.56
|Employees Cost
|58.27
|65.60
|61.71
|Depreciation
|56.70
|57.37
|54.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.83
|101.48
|75.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.54
|52.55
|139.05
|Other Income
|13.31
|19.37
|6.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.23
|71.92
|145.81
|Interest
|25.65
|29.02
|21.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.88
|42.90
|123.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.88
|42.90
|123.94
|Tax
|-12.07
|-73.69
|44.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.81
|116.59
|79.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.07
|-2.59
|113.52
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.88
|114.00
|193.46
|Equity Share Capital
|111.69
|111.69
|111.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|10.21
|17.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|10.21
|17.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|10.21
|17.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|10.21
|17.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:31 am