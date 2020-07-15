Century Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 399.45 crore, down 54.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.45 crore in June 2020 down 54.31% from Rs. 874.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2020 down 113.89% from Rs. 193.46 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.47 crore in June 2020 down 76.3% from Rs. 200.30 crore in June 2019.

Century shares closed at 302.30 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.73% returns over the last 6 months and -67.38% over the last 12 months.