you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 874.35 crore, down 60.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 874.35 crore in June 2019 down 60.04% from Rs. 2,188.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.46 crore in June 2019 up 18.94% from Rs. 162.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.30 crore in June 2019 down 56.01% from Rs. 455.28 crore in June 2018.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 17.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.56 in June 2018.

Century shares closed at 889.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations855.64842.272,069.61
Other Operating Income18.7196.49118.60
Total Income From Operations874.35938.762,188.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials457.88460.65662.87
Purchase of Traded Goods3.181.850.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.06-25.53-28.54
Power & Fuel103.56108.35391.93
Employees Cost61.7157.71127.69
Depreciation54.4947.5677.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.54103.99599.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.05184.18356.28
Other Income6.7669.7821.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.81253.96377.45
Interest21.8710.8099.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.94243.16277.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax123.94243.16277.53
Tax44.0089.6696.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.94153.50181.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items113.5274.12-18.87
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period193.46227.62162.66
Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3220.3814.56
Diluted EPS17.3220.3814.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3220.3814.56
Diluted EPS17.3220.3814.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Century #Century Textiles and Industries #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

