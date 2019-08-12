Century Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 874.35 crore, down 60.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.35 crore in June 2019 down 60.04% from Rs. 2,188.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.46 crore in June 2019 up 18.94% from Rs. 162.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.30 crore in June 2019 down 56.01% from Rs. 455.28 crore in June 2018.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 17.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.56 in June 2018.

Century shares closed at 889.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.