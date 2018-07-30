App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:35 PM IST

Century standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,188.21 crore

Century Textiles and Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 2,188.21 crore and a net profit of Rs 162.66 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Century Textiles and Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 2,188.21 crore and a net profit of Rs 162.66 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 118.60 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 2,118.33 crore and net profit was Rs 120.24 crore, and other income Rs 68.86 crore.
Century shares closed at 941.95 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.07% returns over the last 6 months and -19.41% over the last 12 months.
Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,069.61 2,087.28 2,049.47
Other Operating Income 118.60 128.67 68.86
Total Income From Operations 2,188.21 2,215.95 2,118.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 662.87 580.58 652.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 0.88 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.54 84.06 -118.34
Power & Fuel 391.93 382.44 428.82
Employees Cost 127.69 156.80 177.69
Depreciation 77.83 79.05 77.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 599.66 673.70 624.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 356.28 258.44 276.35
Other Income 21.17 20.21 23.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.45 278.65 299.86
Interest 99.92 105.95 116.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.53 172.70 183.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 277.53 172.70 183.30
Tax 96.00 64.00 63.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.53 108.70 120.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -18.87 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.66 108.70 120.24
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77
Diluted EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77
Diluted EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:31 pm

tags #Century #Century Textiles and Industries #Diversified #Results

