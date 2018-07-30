Century standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,188.21 crore

Century Textiles and Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 2,188.21 crore and a net profit of Rs 162.66 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 118.60 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 2,118.33 crore and net profit was Rs 120.24 crore, and other income Rs 68.86 crore.
Century shares closed at 941.95 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.07% returns over the last 6 months and -19.41% over the last 12 months.
Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
2,069.61
2,087.28
2,049.47
Other Operating Income
118.60
128.67
68.86
Total Income From Operations
2,188.21
2,215.95
2,118.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
662.87
580.58
652.33
Purchase of Traded Goods
0.49
0.88
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-28.54
84.06
-118.34
Power & Fuel
391.93
382.44
428.82
Employees Cost
127.69
156.80
177.69
Depreciation
77.83
79.05
77.00
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
599.66
673.70
624.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
356.28
258.44
276.35
Other Income
21.17
20.21
23.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
377.45
278.65
299.86
Interest
99.92
105.95
116.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
277.53
172.70
183.30
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
277.53
172.70
183.30
Tax
96.00
64.00
63.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
181.53
108.70
120.24
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
-18.87
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
162.66
108.70
120.24
Equity Share Capital
111.69
111.69
111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
14.56
9.73
10.77
Diluted EPS
14.56
9.73
10.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
14.56
9.73
10.77
Diluted EPS
14.56
9.73
10.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)