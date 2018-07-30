Century standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,188.21 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,069.61 2,087.28 2,049.47 Other Operating Income 118.60 128.67 68.86 Total Income From Operations 2,188.21 2,215.95 2,118.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 662.87 580.58 652.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 0.88 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.54 84.06 -118.34 Power & Fuel 391.93 382.44 428.82 Employees Cost 127.69 156.80 177.69 Depreciation 77.83 79.05 77.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 599.66 673.70 624.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 356.28 258.44 276.35 Other Income 21.17 20.21 23.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.45 278.65 299.86 Interest 99.92 105.95 116.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.53 172.70 183.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 277.53 172.70 183.30 Tax 96.00 64.00 63.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.53 108.70 120.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -18.87 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.66 108.70 120.24 Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77 Diluted EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77 Diluted EPS 14.56 9.73 10.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited