 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Century Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.52 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 38.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.35 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2021.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,149.46 1,209.44 1,064.75
Other Operating Income 18.74 21.75 --
Total Income From Operations 1,168.20 1,231.19 1,064.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 709.85 652.30 608.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.60 2.92 41.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.64 0.32 -27.18
Power & Fuel 166.24 191.92 --
Employees Cost 69.80 67.67 69.43
Depreciation 55.94 55.91 58.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.81 107.88 246.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.60 152.27 67.10
Other Income 13.81 16.68 11.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.41 168.95 78.24
Interest 23.35 22.93 18.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.06 146.02 60.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.06 146.02 60.02
Tax 19.54 50.12 21.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.52 95.90 38.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.52 95.90 38.51
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 8.59 3.45
Diluted EPS 2.91 8.59 3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 8.59 3.45
Diluted EPS 2.91 8.59 3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited