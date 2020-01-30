Century Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 877.40 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 877.40 crore in December 2019 down 7.75% from Rs. 951.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.44 crore in December 2019 down 57.22% from Rs. 134.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.64 crore in December 2019 down 13.27% from Rs. 209.42 crore in December 2018.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.02 in December 2018.

Century shares closed at 619.35 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.10% over the last 12 months.