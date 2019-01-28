App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 951.11 crore, down 54.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 951.11 crore in December 2018 down 54.04% from Rs. 2,069.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.27 crore in December 2018 up 49.29% from Rs. 89.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.42 crore in December 2018 down 39.97% from Rs. 348.84 crore in December 2017.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.71 in December 2017.

Century shares closed at 836.60 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -40.19% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.87 1,949.77 2,003.79
Other Operating Income 10.24 139.12 65.60
Total Income From Operations 951.11 2,088.89 2,069.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 457.98 626.07 571.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.48 4.91 1.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.83 19.91 34.98
Power & Fuel 127.63 393.02 407.77
Employees Cost 69.94 137.62 168.40
Depreciation 47.74 77.77 76.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.94 530.12 552.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.57 299.47 255.49
Other Income 6.11 21.83 17.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.68 321.30 272.67
Interest 24.82 90.00 109.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.86 231.30 162.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.86 231.30 162.79
Tax 48.38 71.20 65.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.48 160.10 97.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 45.79 -3.58 -7.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.27 156.52 89.94
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 14.01 8.71
Diluted EPS 12.02 14.01 8.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 14.01 8.71
Diluted EPS 12.02 14.01 8.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Century #Century Textiles and Industries #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

