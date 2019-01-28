Century Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 951.11 crore, down 54.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.11 crore in December 2018 down 54.04% from Rs. 2,069.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.27 crore in December 2018 up 49.29% from Rs. 89.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.42 crore in December 2018 down 39.97% from Rs. 348.84 crore in December 2017.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.71 in December 2017.

Century shares closed at 836.60 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -40.19% over the last 12 months.