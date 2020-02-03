App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 09:36 PM IST

Century Plyboards Q3 net profit at Rs 0.37cr

Its total income was Rs 606.35 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 580 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Century Plyboards said in a statement.

Century Plyboards India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 30.13 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Century Plyboards total expenses stood at Rs 601.56 crore inQ3/FY2019-20.

Shares of Century Plyboards India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 169.70 on the BSE, up 1.04 per cent from previous close.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Century Plyboards (India) #Results

