Century Plyboards Q3 net profit at Rs 0.37cr

Century Plyboards India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 30.13 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Its total income was Rs 606.35 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 580 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Century Plyboards said in a statement.

Century Plyboards total expenses stood at Rs 601.56 crore inQ3/FY2019-20.