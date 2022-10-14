Century Plyboard Q2 PAT may dip 22.1% YoY to Rs. 77.5 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Century Plyboard to report net profit at Rs. 77.5 crore down 22.1% year-on-year (down 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 801.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 464 percent Y-o-Y (down 111 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 120.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

