Century Ply Q1 net profit down 3% at Rs 39.9 cr

Its revenue stood at Rs 582.27 crore on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review
Century Plyboards (India) on August 9 reported about three percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to 39.91 crore in the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.
The company had reported Rs 41.12 crore of consolidated net profit in the corresponding period of 2018- 19.
Its revenue stood at Rs 582.27 crore on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review, up by over 7.3 percent from Rs 542.37 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
Its net profit on the standalone basis for the June quarter was at Rs 48.14 crore, an increase of 6 percent over corresponding period profit of Rs 45.36 crore, the company said in a statement.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:12 pm