English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Century Extr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore, down 18.95% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Extrusions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore in March 2023 down 18.95% from Rs. 98.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 81.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.3% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.

    Century Extr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    Century Extr shares closed at 9.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.41% over the last 12 months.

    Century Extrusions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.1799.9298.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.1799.9298.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.4076.3885.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.093.19-8.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.653.973.39
    Depreciation0.610.670.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6911.3512.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.914.364.84
    Other Income0.130.070.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.044.435.25
    Interest2.162.301.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.882.133.30
    Exceptional Items-1.47----
    P/L Before Tax1.412.133.30
    Tax0.930.470.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.481.662.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.481.662.58
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.210.32
    Diluted EPS0.060.210.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.210.32
    Diluted EPS0.060.210.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #aluminium #Century Extr #Century Extrusions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am