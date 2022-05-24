 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Century Extr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore, up 53.13% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Extrusions are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore in March 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 64.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2021.

Century Extr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

Century Extr shares closed at 9.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and 59.20% over the last 12 months.

Century Extrusions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.92 84.14 64.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.92 84.14 64.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.48 65.39 55.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.08 0.49 -7.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.39 3.55 3.63
Depreciation 0.78 0.72 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.51 10.64 6.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.84 3.35 4.93
Other Income 0.41 0.15 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.25 3.50 4.99
Interest 1.95 1.89 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.30 1.61 3.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.30 1.61 3.00
Tax 0.72 0.58 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.58 1.03 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.58 1.03 2.41
Equity Share Capital 8.00 8.00 8.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.13 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.13 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.13 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.13 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 05:05 pm
